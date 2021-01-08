Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front that brought rain to the panhandle we will see colder temperatures in the days ahead. For tonight the clouds will linger and temperatures will drop into the 40s. The clouds will be slow to move out Friday and highs will be stuck in the low 50s. Winds will be NW at 10-15 mph. As we head into the weekend the sun returns and temperatures will be in the 30s with highs in the 50s. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings we could see lows below freezing north of the bays.

