Thursday Evening Forecast

The clouds linger as cold temperatures move into NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front that brought rain to the panhandle we will see colder temperatures in the days ahead. For tonight the clouds will linger and temperatures will drop into the 40s. The clouds will be slow to move out Friday and highs will be stuck in the low 50s. Winds will be NW at 10-15 mph. As we head into the weekend the sun returns and temperatures will be in the 30s with highs in the 50s. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings we could see lows below freezing north of the bays.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

