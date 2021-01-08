Walmart check-out campaign to benefit the United Way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Walmart is starting 2021 off right by supporting communities across the U.S. through their online-only round-up and donate campaign.

Now through January 29, 2021, customers can add a donation to United Way at checkout when they make a purchase through Walmart.com or on the Walmart app. Donations will be distributed to local United Ways based on the zip code of the donor’s credit card used for purchase.

United Way of Northwest Florida will benefit from all shoppers in our six-county service area of Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties, as consumers shop through the Walmart app and at Walmart.com

“This nationwide partnership with Walmart is a perfect example of the exceptional support Walmart shows in each of its communities,” United Way of Northwest Florida Communications Director Ken McVay said. “We are extremely blessed to be a part of this partnership.”