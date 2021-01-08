Week 2 of Bay County health department COVID-19 vaccine appointments fill in minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Minutes after announcing week two’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Bay County health department officials say the appointments are filled.

Friday, the health department announced the appointments can be made online or by calling the department at 850-872-4455. Officials say using the online registration will help avoid long wait times on the phone, dropped calls, or busy signals.

Officials ask locals to be patient while tens of thousands of people are trying to register at the same time for a limited number of vaccines.

“This is a historic mass vaccination effort,” Sandon Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Administrator and Health Officer for DOH-Bay, said. “It is going to take some time to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Your patience and understanding are essential and appreciated.”

Health officials say the vaccination goal of the department for the week of January 11th is 1,000 doses.

Additional online appointments will be added next week based on available supplies.

