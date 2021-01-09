Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 8th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Rutherford 70 Bay 67

Mosley 57 Lee 53

Holmes 40 Chipley 42

Central 59 Paxton 39

Poplar Springs 58 Bethlehem 34

East Hill Christian 20 Arnold 59

Florala 60 Laurel 55

Franklin 62 North Florida Christian 64

High School Basketball/Girl’s

East Hill Christian 25 Arnold 56

Central 46 Paxton 71

Holmes 82 Sneads 22

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Arnold 6 Mosley 0

