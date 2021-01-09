Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 8th
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Rutherford 70 Bay 67
Mosley 57 Lee 53
Holmes 40 Chipley 42
Central 59 Paxton 39
Poplar Springs 58 Bethlehem 34
East Hill Christian 20 Arnold 59
Florala 60 Laurel 55
Franklin 62 North Florida Christian 64
High School Basketball/Girl’s
East Hill Christian 25 Arnold 56
Central 46 Paxton 71
Holmes 82 Sneads 22
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Arnold 6 Mosley 0
