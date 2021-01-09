Advertisement

Democrats push back against anti-rioting bill

By Jake Stofan
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida Democrats are crying foul after Governor Ron DeSantis pointed to the insurrection at the Nation’s Capitol as an example of why the state needs to pass tougher anti-rioting laws.

The Governor made the connection between the riots carried out by pro-Trump supporters and his effort at a press conference Thursday.

“The rioting and the disorder is wrong. We’re not going to tolerate it in Florida,” said DeSantis.

The Governor first pushed to increase penalties for crimes committed during a riot following the nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations, seven percent of which turned violent according to a report by The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

“There were some people trying to say it wasn’t a big deal to have some of these things going on. You go back to the summer, some of the commentary. I disagreed with that, but I don’t care what banner you’re flying. If you’re engaging in that conduct, we’re going to hold you accountable,” said DeSantis.

But Florida Democrats like Representative Anna Eskamani are crying foul.

Eskamani said the Governor’s comments detract from the real motivation behind the effort.

“He led this policy agenda following protests for racial justice as a political attempt on the campaign trail,” said Eskamani.

Legislation filed for the 2021 session would raise penalties for a multitude of crimes committed during a riot and prevent rioters from being released from jail until after their first hearing.

Democrats question whether those penalties would be applied uniformly.

“Because it’s very clear that when black lives matter protesters were in DC compared to these pro-Trump protesters, they were treated very differently by law enforcement officers,” said Eskamani.

The legislation also allows for residents to petition the state if their local government reduces funding for law enforcement.

It also would remove qualified immunity for local governments that prevent or hinder law enforcements response to a riot, allowing businesses and citizens to sue for civil damages in excess of $200,000.

Most Read

A group of about 5 homeless people are told to move off of a property off Back Beach Road.
People told to move off of property on Back Beach Road, as homelessness rises in Bay County
The Jackson County Drug Task Force made a drug bust and seized two firearms, several narcotics,...
Jackson County drug bust yields over $26,000, firearms, narcotics
Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Officers say the incident took place late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Panama City police seek information regarding recent burglary

Latest News

Rams come west and win a thriller at Bay
Rams win a thriller at Bay
Local Job Rates Down
Local Job Rates Down
Cold weather continues this weekend although the sun returns.
Weekend Forecast
While the rest of the U.S.'s job losses are up, Downtown Panama City's seems to be down.
The U.S. economy lost a lot of jobs last month, but some still find it hard to hire