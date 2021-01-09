Drug trafficking investigation leads to one arrest, one wanted

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force is investigating a large scale drug trafficking organization.

They say in December, they served a warrant at Ja’drian Gilbert’s home. Gilbert is wanted in connection to multiple drug charges.

This week, investigators say the case led them to Jarrien A’vion Dudley. During a search at Dudley’s home, they say they found drugs, a gun, and about $26,000 in cash.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield wants people to know just how seriously they take these situations.

”The men and women of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with myself, will work tirelessly to eradicate the drugs from our communities,” he said.

Dudley was arrested and faces multiple drug charges, as well as being in possession of a firearm and violating his probation. Gilbert, however, remains at large. Officials encourage anyone who may know where Gilbert is, to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.

