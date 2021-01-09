Advertisement

How to talk to students and kids about the U.S. Capitol riots

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On Wednesday, millions of Americans watched mobs take over the U.S. Capitol. Among those watching were Mosley High School students in Matt Teplicek’s AP Government class.

“We had just finished up what we were doing that day, so we decided that we would turn on a live stream of the events,” Teplicek said.

He said the room was filled with silence as they watched the riots.

“We just kind of watched; we were all in awe of what was going on,” Teplicek said.

The next day in class, the discussion began.

”We talk about proper ways to protest and improper ways to protest, and so that was really the hot topic as far as how can you protest and still be taken seriously with your demands,” Teplicek said.

Discussions also began for many around the country, teachers to students and parents to children.

How do you approach such a topic, though?

”Let them articulate their understanding of what has happened whatever the topic may be. How do you feel about it? What did you see? What did you hear? What do you think? Before we as adults project any of our details on them and give them a chance to express,” FSU Panama City Assistant Professor of Elementary Education Dr. Elizabeth Crowe said.

FSU professors Crowe and Dr. Robert Cyvornek agree; now is the time to have these conversations.

”Citizenship, or learning what citizenship entails or what it means to be a responsible citizen, has to start early,” Dr. Cyvornerk said.

If a child is scared about the riots, Crowe said to relate it to a similar event in the child’s life. She said it’s important to treat this as a teaching moment.

”It is important the way we represent the events that have happened and not giving too much detail where it’s not necessary,” Crowe said. “Also making sure that we’re not creating a situation where kids think that any type of protest is not allowable or there’s something wrong with that.”

Teplicek said the best way to talk to students about it is to approach it as you’re speaking American to American.

Whether it’s in the home or the classroom, always end the conversation on a positive note.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of about 5 homeless people are told to move off of a property off Back Beach Road.
People told to move off of property on Back Beach Road, as homelessness rises in Bay County
The Jackson County Drug Task Force made a drug bust and seized two firearms, several narcotics,...
Jackson County drug bust yields over $26,000, firearms, narcotics
Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Officers say the incident took place late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Panama City police seek information regarding recent burglary

Latest News

Rams come west and win a thriller at Bay
Rams win a thriller at Bay
Local Job Rates Down
Local Job Rates Down
Governor DeSantis has used the riots at the US Capitol as evidence new protections for law...
Democrats push back against anti-rioting bill
Cold weather continues this weekend although the sun returns.
Weekend Forecast
While the rest of the U.S.'s job losses are up, Downtown Panama City's seems to be down.
The U.S. economy lost a lot of jobs last month, but some still find it hard to hire