How to talk to students and kids about the U.S. Capitol riots

On Wednesday, millions of Americans watched mobs take over the U.S. Capitol. Among those watching were Mosley High School students in Matt Teplicek’s AP Government class.

“We had just finished up what we were doing that day, so we decided that we would turn on a live stream of the events,” Teplicek said.

He said the room was filled with silence as they watched the riots.

“We just kind of watched; we were all in awe of what was going on,” Teplicek said.

The next day in class, the discussion began.

”We talk about proper ways to protest and improper ways to protest, and so that was really the hot topic as far as how can you protest and still be taken seriously with your demands,” Teplicek said.

Discussions also began for many around the country, teachers to students and parents to children.

How do you approach such a topic, though?

”Let them articulate their understanding of what has happened whatever the topic may be. How do you feel about it? What did you see? What did you hear? What do you think? Before we as adults project any of our details on them and give them a chance to express,” FSU Panama City Assistant Professor of Elementary Education Dr. Elizabeth Crowe said.

FSU professors Crowe and Dr. Robert Cyvornek agree; now is the time to have these conversations.

”Citizenship, or learning what citizenship entails or what it means to be a responsible citizen, has to start early,” Dr. Cyvornerk said.

If a child is scared about the riots, Crowe said to relate it to a similar event in the child’s life. She said it’s important to treat this as a teaching moment.

”It is important the way we represent the events that have happened and not giving too much detail where it’s not necessary,” Crowe said. “Also making sure that we’re not creating a situation where kids think that any type of protest is not allowable or there’s something wrong with that.”

Teplicek said the best way to talk to students about it is to approach it as you’re speaking American to American.

Whether it’s in the home or the classroom, always end the conversation on a positive note.

