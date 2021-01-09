Advertisement

Northwest Florida men’s team works through first week of 2021

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Northwest Florida men’s basketball team is gearing up for the start of the season, now two weeks away. Coach Butch Pierre and his Raiders getting back into practice mode this week as they look ahead to the somewhat delayed start to the 2021 season.

Remember the NJCAA decided back in August to push back the start of the Juco seasons until January. Each team given up to 60 workouts during the fall to work into playing shape. Then the three week holiday break.

Now the Raiders, like everybody else, working with that season opener on the near horizon. The Raiders will play Daytona on the 23rd at the F-C-S-A-A Shootout in Gainesville! Coach Pierre here assessing his team at this point of the preseason.

“The state of the team right now? I guess in the fall you know, going through the issues that every college program was going through, I think our guys handled it real well. I think they’re excited about being back. And playing with a lot of enthusiasm, the attitude is good. I think we’re right where we need to be, right where we need to be.”

And that’s a good sign, given the incredible strange environment the coaches and players within this, and every program, has had to work through these last several months.

“Well the challenge was obviously, at times you could practice and at times we didn’t practice.” Coach Pierre told us. “From that standpoint, that distraction. But I had these guys back in July so I think they kind of know the process. They always look forward to practicing, they’re a really competitive group. So they accept anything, I mean they really lift each other up too. I think they’re great teammates.”

After two games to start the season in Gainesville, the Raiders return to make their home opener January 27th against South Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of about 5 homeless people are told to move off of a property off Back Beach Road.
People told to move off of property on Back Beach Road, as homelessness rises in Bay County
The Jackson County Drug Task Force made a drug bust and seized two firearms, several narcotics,...
Jackson County drug bust yields over $26,000, firearms, narcotics
Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Officers say the incident took place late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Panama City police seek information regarding recent burglary

Latest News

Sports
Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 8th
Trumbull signed a scholarship offer to play football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Bozeman Senior, Chuck Trumbull, signs to play football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham
Whiddon will take over the Dolphins after turning around Washington High School's football...
Mosley announces Tommy Joe Whiddon as head football coach of the Dolphins
Chipola to allow some fans at games this semester
Chipola to allow fans at basketball, baseball and softball games