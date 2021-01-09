Advertisement

People posing as health officials in Jackson County

Police say there are people posing as healthcare workers in Jackson County asking for personal...
Police say there are people posing as healthcare workers in Jackson County asking for personal information.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new COVID-19 vaccination scam is going around Jackson County.

The Marianna Police Department says there are people going door to door in a van claiming to be from either Jackson Hospital or the Jackson County Health Department.

According to police, these scammers are asking for insurance cards and other personal information in order to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

CEO of Jackson Hospital James Platt wants the people of Jackson County to know that they are not sending out any mobile units to give out COVID-19 vaccinations.

”We are not doing that and will not do that so please be aware of these scams,” Platt said. “People will do anything at this point in time.”

Marianna Police say if someone comes to your home asking for medical or personal information, make sure to report it to your local law enforcement.

