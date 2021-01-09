PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being deemed a complete loss after Hurricane Michael, the Panama City Marina Ship Store is being taken down.

Since 1997, the store was seen as a hub of community activity.

Coffee groups met there in the early hours of the morning, and fishermen and boaters from all over would stopped there to fuel up.

City leaders say the fuel island and the fuel tanks are not being demolished. only the store itself is.

In terms of the stores future, city officials are looking for the community’s input.

“So again, as far as what’s going to happen with the footprint of the store at the marina, we’re going to solicit community input,” said the City of Panama City Acting City Manager Jared Jones. “Look at all options we’ve got.”

Panama City officials say taking down this destroyed store is just another step in revitalizing the Downtown Panama City area.

