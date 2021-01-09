The U.S. economy lost a lot of jobs last month, but some still find it hard to hire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While U.S.’s job losses are up, Downtown Panama City’s seems to be down.

“Well we need the help,” The Press Co-Owner Erica Mitchell said.

“I know for us in the restaurant industry, we have a hard time finding people,” The Place Owner Kim Steigler said.

The U.S. Labor Department released December’s job report and the nation’s economy lost 140,000 jobs, but this coffee shop owner and restaurant owner agree, they’re looking to hire despite the losses elsewhere.

“I’m not sure how it works in other sectors, but for us especially we’re always looking and sharing resumes with other restaurant owners trying to help everyone out,” said Steigler.

Steigler said businesses in Downtown work together to help each other out. Friday’s figures from the Labor Department show the U.S. unemployment rate stayed at 6.7%, but around here, people seem to have more hope.

“Part of life is working and having an economy that is successful and working and I think people want to be a part of it,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell believes the reason things are looking up for Downtown is because people aren’t afraid to move on with their lives. Both owners said the start of the new year is the perfect time to start a new job and they want to help.

