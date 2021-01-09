Advertisement

The U.S. economy lost a lot of jobs last month, but some still find it hard to hire

By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While U.S.’s job losses are up, Downtown Panama City’s seems to be down.

“Well we need the help,” The Press Co-Owner Erica Mitchell said.

“I know for us in the restaurant industry, we have a hard time finding people,” The Place Owner Kim Steigler said.

The U.S. Labor Department released December’s job report and the nation’s economy lost 140,000 jobs, but this coffee shop owner and restaurant owner agree, they’re looking to hire despite the losses elsewhere.

“I’m not sure how it works in other sectors, but for us especially we’re always looking and sharing resumes with other restaurant owners trying to help everyone out,” said Steigler.

Steigler said businesses in Downtown work together to help each other out. Friday’s figures from the Labor Department show the U.S. unemployment rate stayed at 6.7%, but around here, people seem to have more hope.

“Part of life is working and having an economy that is successful and working and I think people want to be a part of it,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell believes the reason things are looking up for Downtown is because people aren’t afraid to move on with their lives. Both owners said the start of the new year is the perfect time to start a new job and they want to help.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of about 5 homeless people are told to move off of a property off Back Beach Road.
People told to move off of property on Back Beach Road, as homelessness rises in Bay County
The Jackson County Drug Task Force made a drug bust and seized two firearms, several narcotics,...
Jackson County drug bust yields over $26,000, firearms, narcotics
Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Officers say the incident took place late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Panama City police seek information regarding recent burglary

Latest News

Rams come west and win a thriller at Bay
Rams win a thriller at Bay
Local Job Rates Down
Local Job Rates Down
Governor DeSantis has used the riots at the US Capitol as evidence new protections for law...
Democrats push back against anti-rioting bill
Cold weather continues this weekend although the sun returns.
Weekend Forecast