Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly weekend here in the panhandle, but the clouds will exit and the sun returns. We will see temps starting off Saturday in the mid to upper 30s. As the sun returns we will see highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light our of the NW at 5-10 mph. As we head into Saturday night/Sunday AM lows will fall into the 20s inland and low to mid 30s at the coast. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 50s. By the start of the work week rain chances will begin to increase.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

