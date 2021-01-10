Bay County health officials announce additional online vaccine appointments for Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is opening 300 additional vaccine appointments for seniors age 65 and older for Monday. Appointments are now available online at https://bayseniorvaccine.eventbrite.com. People who are not in this priority population for vaccination are asked to assist family members, friends or neighbors who may need help with online registration.

“Following our first mass vaccination point of distribution, we realize that our set-up at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center will allow for additional capacity,” Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Administrator and Health Officer for DOH-Bay. “We are committed to our mission of getting COVID-19 vaccine to our community.”DOH-Bay’s vaccination goal for the week of January 11 is 1,000 doses. Additional online appointments will be added next week based on available supply. There are tens of thousands of people trying to register at this time for a limited number of vaccines . This is a historic mass vaccination effort. It is going to take some time to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Your patience and understanding are essential and appreciated.

Consent forms for the Moderna vaccine are available at Bay.FloridaHealth.gov or BayHealthCOVID19.org. Those making an appointment are encouraged to review the consent information, and if they answer ‘yes’ to any of the screening questions, consult with their healthcare provider before receiving the vaccine. If possible, please print and complete the consent form and bring it to the vaccination appointment. Anyone who has allergic reactions that require an epi-pen should bring it to the appointment.

COVID-19 Vaccines for Healthcare Providers

DOH-Bay is also working to provide vaccine to frontline healthcare workers who are not affiliated with a hospital. Please complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Survey if not receiving the vaccine from a parent company or hospital. Providers should coordinate to ensure that there is only one reply per organization.

COVID-19 Vaccine General Information

While the COVID-19 vaccine is a monumental step toward getting this disease under control in Florida, the department continues to encourage common-sense precautions against the spread of the virus, including frequent hand washing, wearing face masks, maintaining six feet of social distancing and staying home when sick.

A total of 3,044 Bay County residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Four persons has completed the vaccine series. As additional vaccine supplies become available and the State provides priority groups for vaccinating, DOH-Bay will follow and share those plans on our website at Bay.FloridaHealth.gov and through the Alert Bay system by texting ‘BayHealth’ to 888777 or visiting bit.ly/bayhealthalert. For the most current information on COVID-19 vaccination plans in Florida, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida/.

COVID-19 Testing

To prioritize COVID-19 vaccination, DOH-Bay is temporarily suspending testing for COVID-19. If you need a COVID-19 test, please check with your healthcare provider first. Please visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov for testing options or see the information below on testing provided by Bay County.

Bay County Testing

Lynn Haven Sports Park, 2201 Recreation Drive

Panama City Sports Park, 50 Chip Seal ParkwayHours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Criteria: Testing is available to adults over 18 and children ages 5 and up who are accompanied by an adult.Cost: Free

Test Type: Antigen (rapid in 20 minutes) and PCRAppointment required. To make an appointment, visit BayHealthCOVID19.org.

