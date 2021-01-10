COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors continue in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County hosted its first COVID-19 mass vaccination distribution Saturday in Callaway.

The drive-up event was by appointment only and filled up within 15 minutes.

More than 300 Moderna vaccines were administered to seniors age 65 and older.

Over the past week, Bay County has provided nearly 900 vaccines for seniors, health care workers, and those on the frontlines.

Health officials said this gives hope we can start getting back to our normal way of life.

”Many of us know someone who has lost their life to COVID-19. We’ve all been affected by it personally in some way. So this gives a glimmer of hope to all of us to be able to fight this virus,” Bay County Florida Department of Health public information officer Heather Kretzer said.

Officials said they will be finishing off their remaining supply on Monday, vaccinating another 500 seniors.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.