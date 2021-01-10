Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors continue in Bay County

By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County hosted its first COVID-19 mass vaccination distribution Saturday in Callaway.

The drive-up event was by appointment only and filled up within 15 minutes.

More than 300 Moderna vaccines were administered to seniors age 65 and older.

Over the past week, Bay County has provided nearly 900 vaccines for seniors, health care workers, and those on the frontlines.

Health officials said this gives hope we can start getting back to our normal way of life.

”Many of us know someone who has lost their life to COVID-19. We’ve all been affected by it personally in some way. So this gives a glimmer of hope to all of us to be able to fight this virus,” Bay County Florida Department of Health public information officer Heather Kretzer said.

Officials said they will be finishing off their remaining supply on Monday, vaccinating another 500 seniors.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of about 5 homeless people are told to move off of a property off Back Beach Road.
People told to move off of property on Back Beach Road, as homelessness rises in Bay County
Jean's bond is set at $5 million.
Man arrested for allegedly ‘torturing’ children in Panama City Beach
Jason Harwell says he was not involved in the riots.
Fort Walton Beach man recounts U.S. Capitol riots
Appointments are now available online.
Bay County health officials announce additional online vaccine appointments for Monday

Latest News

ONE YEAR HAS PASSED SINCE TANIA {ta-KNEE-uh} BAKER WAS GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF HER FAMILY'S...
SPRINGFIELD MURDER UPDATE
DeSantis announcement in Lynn Haven
DeSantis announcement in Lynn Haven
Springfield Police say last week Tania Baker was shot and killed outside her family's home....
Springfield Police give update on first anniversary of Tania Baker murder
Officials say it is an active scene.
One shot in Walton County Sunday night
Ron DeSantis announces new COVID-19 distribution efforts.
Governor DeSantis announces new COVID-19 distribution plan for seniors