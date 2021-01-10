Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly ‘torturing’ children in Panama City Beach

Jean's bond is set at $5 million.
Jean's bond is set at $5 million.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Kevin Otto Jean, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of sexual battery on a child 11 years old or younger.

According to the arrest affidavit, Panama City Beach police arrested Jean last Thursday. The report says Jean assaulted three children on January 5 at the Days Inn on Front Beach Road.

The report reads, “The defendant willfully tortured, maliciously punished the children.”

Investigators say the assault caused “great bodily harm” and “permanent disfigurement.” They also say Jean punched, bit, and burned the victims.

According to the report, Jean allegedly cut and burned the children’s faces, hands, and genitalia areas. All three victims were admitted to a local hospital.

Investigators say the children told a Florida Department of Children and Families employee and Child Protective Team employees, “Dredd did this to us, he burned us.”

Dredd is identified as Kevin Otto Jean.

Bond is set at $5 million.

