Mission BBQ donates meals to deputies in honor of National Law Enforcement Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local restaurant wanted to show its appreciation for deputies Saturday to celebrate National Law Enforcement Day.

Mission BBQ supplied 50 sandwiches for deputies on duty at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Mission BBQ General Manager AJ Rodriquez said this is what the restaurant is all about. They want to look out for the heroes in the community any way they can.

Rodriguez said it’s important to honor those men and women on the frontlines.

“It’s important to recognize the people that literally put their lives on the line and not know if they’re coming home every day,” said Rodriguez. “They deserve that kind of recognition.”

Mission BBQ prides itself on serving those who serve.

