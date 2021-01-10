Advertisement

Panama City Police Department hosts ‘bicycle rodeo’

By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s not your typical rodeo.

Community members gathered at Tommy Oliver Stadium today to ride bikes as opposed to bulls.

Panama City’s first-ever bicycle rodeo welcomed kids in the community to come out and learn how to safely ride their bike, while still having fun.

“If you look at a lot of our streets, a lot of them don’t have sidewalks so we’re teaching the kids how to ride on the road. The right side of the road and how to ride properly,” Panama City police officer Jon Constantino said.

The Panama City Police Department set up a course for kids to ride their bikes, teaching them how to properly stop at a stop sign and reminding them to always look both ways.

“With this particular course, it gives them at least a beginning idea of what to look for,” Constantino added.

Steve’s Bike Shop was checking the breaks and tires of every bike before kids got on the course.

Community members enjoyed food, music, and even a raffle, which included items like helmets and sunglasses, but also bikes donated by Walmart.

Officials said the event was a success.

“It’s a good relationship that the departments building has with the community and I think it’s the best part about this event,” Constantino said.

“I’m just happy that I’m here and I’m happy that my mama brought me here,” 6-year-old biker Cedina said.

Parents also praised the event.

“I think it’s going to benefit him much in the future to ride his bike safe on the streets,” parent Kate Zakhercheno said.

Officials said teaching kids how to ride on the road is their number one priority.

