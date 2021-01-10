Advertisement

Pope’s doctor dies from COVID-19 complications

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pope Francis’ personal doctor has died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.

The announcement came Saturday.

Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, was reportedly hospitalized in Rome on Dec. 26 for a previous health issue.

Pope Francis first tapped Soccorsi to be his personal doctor in 2015.

It’s not clear when he was last in contact with the pope.

The pontiff has said the Vatican will begin COVID-19 vaccinations next week, and that he will be in line to receive the shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of about 5 homeless people are told to move off of a property off Back Beach Road.
People told to move off of property on Back Beach Road, as homelessness rises in Bay County
Jean's bond is set at $5 million.
Man arrested for allegedly ‘torturing’ children in Panama City Beach
Jason Harwell says he was not involved in the riots.
Fort Walton Beach man recounts U.S. Capitol riots
Appointments are now available online.
Bay County health officials announce additional online vaccine appointments for Monday
Officials said they will be finishing off their remaining supply on Monday, vaccinating another...
COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors continue in Bay County

Latest News

Memphis officer accused of killing man while on duty
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures...
Arnold Schwarzenegger likens Capitol riot to Kristallnacht in rebuke of Trump
House Democrats chart a plan for efforts to remove President Trump.
Congress weighs Trump's removal
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests