Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw much colder conditions across Northwest Florida today, and similar conditions should be expected tomorrow.

Highs for the end of the weekend will remain in the low 50s, ahead of a warmup for the start of the work week. This warmup will coincide with the arrival of our next front, bringing rain back to the Panhandle from the mid-morning to mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s, and will remain in the low 60s to upper 50s through the rest of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

