Work Week Forecast

(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ll see a warmup for the beginning of the work week, as well as plenty of rain.

Showers and storms will begin during the mid morning hours Monday, and likely last through the mid afternoon. The majority of the heavy rain will push out of the region before the evening, but some scattered showers could hang on through midnight. Warmer temperatures are on the way as well, returning to the upper 50s and low 60s through the end of the week.

Our next round of rain is likely in store for Friday.

