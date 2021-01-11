Advertisement

Bay District Schools receiving diversity training

Bay District Schools expects diversity training to start in the spring.
Bay District Schools expects diversity training to start in the spring.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 1/12/2021:

Equality Florida will conduct diversity training at Bay District Schools to help educators understand their students better.

“They just want to teach you what is diversity, what is inclusion,” Chairwoman for the School Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) for Bay District Schools Cherie Crim said. SHAC is an group composed of school, health, and community representatives who act collectively to advise the school district on acts of coordinated school health approaches.

District officials confirm there is training set up for January 29th for school based counselors and student services staff. They say no training is planned for teachers or students. Administrators went through training with Equality Florida in December.

With this training, Bay District Schools wants to focus on two things.

“Improving student experiences in Bay District Schools and improving academic outcome in Bay District Schools,” Director of Secondary and Adult Instruction Alana Simmons says.

Crim says district staff will learn a lot about how they can help students. In turn, this should help students feel more accepted.

“When the top buys in that’s when it starts going down,” Crim said. “So, when we start diversity inclusion at the top, and go down to the teachers and students, we’re all going to buy in to a much better place.”

Everyone involved has one goal.

“We just want to ensure all students in Bay District Schools have the same level of access to all opportunities,” Simmons said. “We know that opportunity gap exists and we know good intentions are not enough, and that we have to take action.”

According to Equality Florida, the district was one of the last in the state to receive this training. They say Okaloosa, Escambia, and St. Johns Counties have still not gone through this training.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies were called to investigate the incident, which led to Arnold...
Political tensions hit close to home with a man taking his frustrations into the headquarters of One Bay County political party
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
According to Zach Gilmore, the Director of Business Development at Jackson County Economic...
Amazon to open a facility in Jackson County
The former City of Fort Walton Beach Finance Director has pled "no contest" to felony charges...
Former city finance director charged in money laundering investigation
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

A confederate flag and monument are in front of the Walton County Courthouse.
Confederate flag in front of courthouse discussed in Walton County Commission meeting
Officials and organizers agreed to postpone the St. Andrews Mardi Gras Celebration to May 21-23.
Bay County Mardi Gras celebrations canceled and postponed
Tourism tax numbers are up
CVB says tourist development tax collection numbers are up
The Bay County Tourist Development Council and the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors...
Tourism Council Meeting
According to a press release by St. Joe Company, land has been sold in Panama City for a new...
Land sold in Panama City for new Coca-Cola distribution facility