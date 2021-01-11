Governor DeSantis announces new COVID-19 distribution plan for seniors

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida is continuing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in big numbers. Governor Ron DeSantis announced new ways he is going to make that work on Sunday.

”It’s about being there for our senior citizens, we are going to keep working hard until every senior who wants is able to get it, hopefully, we are scheduled to get about 250,000 additional vaccine shots, first doses next week,” Governor DeSantis said.

There will be seven locations across the state partnering with local churches to help distribution efforts. One of them being the Lynn Haven Senior Center.

“We need to take care we need to take care of our momma’s our daddies, our grandfathers and our grandmothers, and those folks who did so much to give us so much.” CFO Jimmy Patronis said.

In Bay County, 50 churches are taking part in the program to help organize senior citizens getting vaccinated.

“This is a lot of teamwork, the state providing resources, it was the city and the county working with all the churches to make it happen and so they designated each church certain amount of times to receive and then the pastors would then work to bring some of the senior citizens for those times,” Governor DeSantis said.

After the announcement, health care workers vaccinated an additional 500 seniors, many of them were excited about the governor’s announcement.

“And I am so glad the governor is thinking about who needs the vaccine the most and really prioritizing how to distribute this effectively,” NAACP worker Heather Ogilvie said.

The program is expected to expand as the state issued more vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.