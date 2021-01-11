Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s active on radar this morning over NWFL with a few passing showers or sprinkles. The better chance for a more substantial shower will be later today. So go ahead and keep the umbrella handy. We’ll certainly want to keep the umbrella close by in the afternoon with more developed showers on the way.

Otherwise, the clouds remain in place and so does the chill. We’re waking up in the 40s and for many of us, it’ll be another chilly overall day. However, some lucky ones in the Panhandle may see a warm up today!

An area of low pressure is passing along the Northern Gulf Coast this morning with a warm front stretching into the Northeast Gulf. That warm front is responsible for creating these light nuisance showers or sprinkles this morning. But as we head into the daytime, it may lift across portions of the Panhandle to draw up some warmth from the Gulf. Looks as though folks in Gulf, Franklin, and Liberty Counties will see temperatures able to climb into the 60s this afternoon. But for those basically along and northwest of Hwy231 we’ll still only see temperatures reach the 50s, if not maybe even remain in the upper 40s west of Hwy331.

The cold front with this system moves in during the afternoon, and we’ll expect a batch of showers to pass through which some may contain some briefly moderate to heavy bouts. But rain totals today should only reach a few tenths of an inch. The rain exits to the east late in the afternoon, and temperatures remain seasonally chilly through the early week as highs remain in the 50s through Wednesday.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with a few sprinkles or light showers in the morning. The better chance for a more substantial shower comes through in the afternoon. Highs today span the upper 40s west of Hwy331, to 50s between Hwy331 and Hwy231, to even 60s southeast of Hwy231. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running chilly through the early week forecast before we return to the 60s by Thursday.

