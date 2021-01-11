One shot in Walton County Sunday night

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County Sheriff’s officials one person was shot Sunday night in DeFuniak Springs.

According to a Facebook post, investigators are in the area of Highway 90 and Fairfield Drive. They say one victim was life-flighted.

Highway 90 is shut down at the moment. Traffic is being rerouted down Woodyard Road to Boy Scout.

Officials say it is an active scene.

No more information has been released at this time.

