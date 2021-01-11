Advertisement

Springfield Police give update on first anniversary of Tania Baker murder

Springfield Police say last week Tania Baker was shot and killed outside her family's home....
Springfield Police say last week Tania Baker was shot and killed outside her family's home. (Springfield Police Department)(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One year has passed since Tania Baker was gunned down in front of her family’s home.

Springfield Police Department held a press conference Sunday for Baker’s Family and loved ones at the Springfield Town Hall to give the latest update they have at this time on the first anniversary of Baker’s murder.

“Unfortunately I can’t give out any more information as to any suspect identifications but it’s been one year today. We are not satisfied the suspect is not in custody, yet. As well as neither are you. It is our hopes to get this individual into custody very soon,” said Springfield Police Department Police Chief Barry Roberts.

Following the press conference, Baker’s grandmother, Carol Baker spoke on the family’s behalf,

“Whoever committed this tragedy; why don’t you speak up, and give us some closure? So our hearts can start to heal, I know our hearts aren’t going to heal overnight, but in due time it will,” said Baker.

Springfield Police Chief Roberts said a well-disciplined and knowledgeable person is believed to be the main suspect in question. Roberts also said investigators are heading out of town in the upcoming week to conduct follow-up interviews and check other potential leads.

