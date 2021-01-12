Advertisement

Amazon to open a facility in Jackson County

According to Zach Gilmore, the Director of Business Development at Jackson County Economic Development Committee, Amazon will be opening a last-mile delivery facility in Marianna.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Amazon is set to open a facility in Jackson County in the very near future.

According to Zach Gilmore, the Director of Business Development at the Jackson County Economic Development Committee, Amazon will be opening a last-mile delivery facility in Marianna.

In a statement issued to WJHG/WECP, Gilmore said, “We are able to confirm that Amazon will be operating a last-mile delivery facility at 3529 Russell Road in Marianna. We are pleased that the company has chosen to open in Jackson County, and we look forward to growing our relationship.”

The Amazon website describes “last-mile delivery centers,” as a place where customer orders are transported to the facility, sorted and loaded into trucks for delivery to customers.

