Former city finance director charged in money laundering investigation

The former City of Fort Walton Beach Finance Director has pled "no contest" to felony charges of Organized Fraud and Money Laundering, according to court officials.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden, the former finance director for the city of Fort Walton Beach has been charged in a money laundering investigation.

Madden said Brandy Ferris pled “no contest” to felony charges of Organized Fraud and Money Laundering.

Brandy Ferris is the former City of Fort Walton Beach Finance Director. Court officials said she's been charged with Organized Fraud and Money Laundering after allegedly making $50,000 in personal charges on a unauthorized credit card in the City's name.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

In a press release issued Tuesday, from May 2019 to February 2020, Ferris allegedly made over $50,000 in personal charges on a City of Fort Walton Beach “unauthorized and off the books credit card”. The State Attorney said Ferris paid down the funds using a separate City account. The release added, she was fired and arrested once city officials learned of what she had allegedly done.

Ferris will be sentenced by Okaloosa County Circuit Judge Stone on August 19, 2021.

