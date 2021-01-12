Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front brought clouds and rain to the panhandle on Monday and now we are seeing winds turn back out of the north across our are. The clouds will linger overnight w/lows in the low to mid 40s. The clouds will be slow to exit Tuesday, but the sun will prevail w/highs in the mid 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. The quiet weather will continue through Thursday with out next chance of rain not arriving until Friday. For now it looks like the the weekend will be sunny and cool.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

