Seniors citizens become increasingly frustrated with the COVID-19 vaccine registration process

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Bay County, senior citizens are waiting until the county receives more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But until then, many seniors say they are becoming increasingly frustrated and anxious with the registration process for the vaccine.

“There is a lot of variables that have to be looked at, and none of us have dealt with something like this before,” Lynn Haven Senior Citizen Jenny Salter said.

Registering online at Eventbrite or even calling the Health Department for the vaccine proved almost impossible to do for many senior citizens.

“Unfortunately many of our seniors are not computer literate, especially the older ones, so I don’t believe the older senior citizens know how to approach getting the COVID shot,” Salter said.

Bay County Senior Citizen Randall Joslin tells us he has tried every possible way to get a vaccine appointment but with no luck.

“It seems like there could be a little bit more education so that when you are using Eventbrite you kind of know or have an understanding of what the steps are going to be, it is frustrating using in the environment and it creates a lot of anxiety because you know you are in a race against the clock,” Joslin said.

The seniors say they just want answers to many of their questions and they have a lot of suggestions for how to better approach the distribution of the vaccine.

We reached out to the Bay County Health Department Monday to ask officials about seniors and vaccines, but were unable to reach them for comment.

