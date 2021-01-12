Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another cloudy start on satellite but radar is all quiet and we’re not expecting any rain under the clouds today. Unfortunately, once again, those clouds will hang tough in our skies today.

We’re still quite chilly despite the clouds this morning. Behind yesterday’s cold front, northerly winds took over late in the day yesterday and they’ve brought in seasonal low 40s for us to start the day. However, with a lack of sunshine and a roughly 10mph breeze, it’s going to feel quite chilly! Be sure to dress warmly as feels like temperatures will flirt with the upper 30s for most of the morning drive.

With the clouds remaining overcast through the morning and midday it’s going to be tough for us to reach the 50s by lunchtime. But I do think we’ll eventually top out in the low 50s for most this afternoon.

And it’s also possible we start to see some peek-a-boo sunshine by the late afternoon. However, these low hanging clouds are going to remain pesky and stick around tonight on into tomorrow morning before we see them decrease more substantially tomorrow afternoon.

Once we do get that sunshine to open up through the midweek, it’ll stick around into Thursday before our next cold front stirs up rain chances for Friday. With the sunshine returning by Thursday our temperatures will gradually rise through the midweek into the seasonal low 60s. Friday’s cold front brings a chill back to the weekend with highs returning to the 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies for much of the day with a little peek-a-boo sunshine possible by the day’s end. Highs today struggle to reach the low 50s for most to the mid 50s along the Forgotten Coast. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running cloudy through tomorrow morning before sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

