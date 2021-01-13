Bay District Schools gives an update on the A. Gary Walsingham Academy

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walsingham Academy in Panama City Beach is moving right along as the district prepares for it to open for the 2021-2022 school year.

At the Bay District Schools board meeting today, the Director of Student Services Kara Mulkusky introduced the new zoning map for the academy.

The zone follows the natural line between Bay County and Panama City Beach.

The academy will start out as a pre-k through second-grade school and then the goal will be to add a grade level each year. Pre-k students at Arnold High School will be moved to this new campus.

“It’s a great opportunity to move those students to an age-appropriate campus where they will have access to services and developmentally appropriate educational opportunities,” said Bay District Schools Director of Student Services Kara Mulkusky. “We think it’s just going to be the perfect time.”

Since the district allows “school choice”, if space is available, parents do have the option to pick which school is the best fit for them.

