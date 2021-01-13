Bay District Schools Officials propose a technology refresh plan

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Education has become more dependent on technology, especially since the pandemic began. But, Bay District Schools officials say they were very prepared when COVID-19 hit.

Many students had already been given laptops from the schools; therefore, they were ready when everything turned to distance learning.

On Tuesday, the Supervisor for Instructional Technology and Media Services Tamra Hogue proposed a technology refresh for the district.

She says most of the technology in the classrooms is 10 years old and that an upgrade to newer devices will benefit teachers and students.

“It’s another tool teachers can use for quality instruction,” said Hogue. “It can also help the students to be familiar with technology, where they are writing a book report or whether they’re videoing.”

Hogue thanks the voters of Bay County for passing the half-cent sales tax to allow for schools to have things like up-to-date technology.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.