Advertisement

Bay District Schools Officials propose a technology refresh plan

Some of the devices in the classroom are ten years old.
Some of the devices in the classroom are ten years old.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Education has become more dependent on technology, especially since the pandemic began. But, Bay District Schools officials say they were very prepared when COVID-19 hit.

Many students had already been given laptops from the schools; therefore, they were ready when everything turned to distance learning.

On Tuesday, the Supervisor for Instructional Technology and Media Services Tamra Hogue proposed a technology refresh for the district.

She says most of the technology in the classrooms is 10 years old and that an upgrade to newer devices will benefit teachers and students.

“It’s another tool teachers can use for quality instruction,” said Hogue. “It can also help the students to be familiar with technology, where they are writing a book report or whether they’re videoing.”

Hogue thanks the voters of Bay County for passing the half-cent sales tax to allow for schools to have things like up-to-date technology.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies were called to investigate the incident, which led to Arnold...
Political tensions hit close to home with a man taking his frustrations into the headquarters of One Bay County political party
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
According to Zach Gilmore, the Director of Business Development at Jackson County Economic...
Amazon to open a facility in Jackson County
The former City of Fort Walton Beach Finance Director has pled "no contest" to felony charges...
Former city finance director charged in money laundering investigation
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

A confederate flag and monument are in front of the Walton County Courthouse.
Confederate flag in front of courthouse discussed in Walton County Commission meeting
Officials and organizers agreed to postpone the St. Andrews Mardi Gras Celebration to May 21-23.
Bay County Mardi Gras celebrations canceled and postponed
Tourism tax numbers are up
CVB says tourist development tax collection numbers are up
The Bay County Tourist Development Council and the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors...
Tourism Council Meeting
According to a press release by St. Joe Company, land has been sold in Panama City for a new...
Land sold in Panama City for new Coca-Cola distribution facility