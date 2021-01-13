Bay District Schools recovery efforts still moving forward following Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since new members have joined the Bay District Schools board, different departments wanted to update them on where they’re at on different projects within the school system.

One of those being the recovery since Hurricane Michael.

After many schools suffered severe damage from the storm, the Facilities Department is finishing interior repairs on 12 schools, and officials say they have done 20 years’ worth of roof repairs within the last two years.

With the positive recovery efforts, the district has also dealt with a few setbacks.

Officials feel there’s a disconnect locally with the guidance they are given from FEMA once it reaches the Community Readiness Center.

“It really makes it a challenge to follow the instruction that you’re given at a local level, a regional level, to have it called in to question and be re-evaluated once again,” said Executive Director of Facilities for Bay District Schools Lee Walters.

Officials say they’ve made great progress since Hurricane Michael, but still have a long way to go.

