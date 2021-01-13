Advertisement

Bay District Schools recovery efforts still moving forward following Hurricane Michael

The district is pleased with the progress they have made.
The district is pleased with the progress they have made.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since new members have joined the Bay District Schools board, different departments wanted to update them on where they’re at on different projects within the school system.

One of those being the recovery since Hurricane Michael.

After many schools suffered severe damage from the storm, the Facilities Department is finishing interior repairs on 12 schools, and officials say they have done 20 years’ worth of roof repairs within the last two years.

With the positive recovery efforts, the district has also dealt with a few setbacks.

Officials feel there’s a disconnect locally with the guidance they are given from FEMA once it reaches the Community Readiness Center.

“It really makes it a challenge to follow the instruction that you’re given at a local level, a regional level, to have it called in to question and be re-evaluated once again,” said Executive Director of Facilities for Bay District Schools Lee Walters.

Officials say they’ve made great progress since Hurricane Michael, but still have a long way to go.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies were called to investigate the incident, which led to Arnold...
Political tensions hit close to home with a man taking his frustrations into the headquarters of One Bay County political party
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
According to Zach Gilmore, the Director of Business Development at Jackson County Economic...
Amazon to open a facility in Jackson County
The former City of Fort Walton Beach Finance Director has pled "no contest" to felony charges...
Former city finance director charged in money laundering investigation
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

A confederate flag and monument are in front of the Walton County Courthouse.
Confederate flag in front of courthouse discussed in Walton County Commission meeting
Officials and organizers agreed to postpone the St. Andrews Mardi Gras Celebration to May 21-23.
Bay County Mardi Gras celebrations canceled and postponed
Tourism tax numbers are up
CVB says tourist development tax collection numbers are up
The Bay County Tourist Development Council and the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors...
Tourism Council Meeting
According to a press release by St. Joe Company, land has been sold in Panama City for a new...
Land sold in Panama City for new Coca-Cola distribution facility