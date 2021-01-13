Advertisement

Bay senior takes Preferred Walk On offer at FSU over scholarship offer elsewhere

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -CJ Campbell is a Bay senior who’s hoping to one day shine on the football field for the Florida State Seminoles.

Campbell’s journey to FSU is one that is a bit out of the ordinary, given he’s choosing to be a preferred walk on there over a full scholarship offer elsewhere.

Originally from Louisiana, Campbell arrived at Bay High in 2019.

He came east as a safety, where he played his junior season. This past season, he moved to tailback, and man did that change pay off. He ran for 1,351 yards and put up over two thousand yards from scrimmage with 25 td’s.

“This season he had at running back makes you think, well, why didn’t we have him there last year?” says Bay head coach Keith Bland. “We had some other players, we were rebuilding the program.”

With a 4.0 grade point average, CJ takes care of business on and off the field. So he had options, including a full ride scholarship to Davidson College, an FCS program in North Carolina..

“What a great young man.” coach Bland went on to say. “Very talented young man as well. What makes CJ special is that he is a leader, humble, and he works hard in the classroom.”

Campbell says he is choosing the FSU walk on offer for several reasons.

“For one, it’s close to home.” He told me. “Number two, I’m working on getting my Bright Futures (scholarship) and everything, so that my tuition and stuff will be paid for. With my other scholarship money coming in, it should be able to pay for everything.”

For some, a preferred walk on spot isn’t ideal. For CJ, well he’s used to proving people wrong.

“I plan on working hard and showing them that I belong on scholarship.”

A sentiment, coach bland echoes..

“He’s going to be successful no matter what he chooses to do because he has those skills.”

And with making that final decision… comes relief..

“At this point, it’s not a big brainstorm of where I’m going to go and a bunch of lists.” Campbell says. “I have one list I have to check off for my senior year and then I’m done.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

