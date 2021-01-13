Advertisement

Confederate flag in front of courthouse discussed in Walton County Commission meeting

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County Commissioners heard a citizens request to remove the confederate flag from the front of the county courthouse in DeFuniak Springs again Tuesday.

The last time this was brought to commissioners, in June, they voted to keep the flag up at the courthouse.

Since then, two new members of the county commission have taken office.

At Tuesday’s Walton County Commission meeting, resident Peter Horn III asked the commissioners to remove the flag from in front of the courthouse and consider putting it in a cemetery or museum.

The commissioners never made a motion to remove it, so there was no vote.

But, residents still made comments about the confederate flag and monument via zoom and in person for about 45 minutes.

“I’m asking that we remove the Confederate flag flying out there on the courthouse lawn. There’s not a good reason I can see for it to fly there, and there are several good reasons why it should not,” said Horn.

“Those names, there are 98 names on that center staff up there, and those 98 names have a family and have a face,” said Stephen McBroom.

There was a referendum vote to remove the flag in 2018, which did not pass.

