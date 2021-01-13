Advertisement

MLK Commemoration set for Saturday in Crestview

Officials with the city of Crestview say they're holding events to honor Martin Luther King Jr., on Saturday, January 16.(AP)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A pair of community organizations have partnered with Mayor JB Whitten and the city to assure the Crestview Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Observance will proceed. To avoid conflicts with other cities’ observances, the Crestview event will be Saturday, Jan. 16.

The Carver-Hill Community Coalition and the Crestview Youth Coalition have taken on the task of organizing the city’s recognition of the late civil rights leader in a program that will include music and video of Dr. King.

“I’m grateful that these organizations have decided to come along with the city to accomplish this event,” Crestview city manager Tim Bolduc said.

“We found a way to get the community involved but to do it safely,” CYC founder Dr. Karen Brown said. “We were also worried about a hundred or more people walking shoulder-to-shoulder up Main Street.”

The event kicks off Saturday, January 16, with a vehicle processional beginning at 12:30pm followed by a ceremony in Spanish Trail Park at 1pm.(CITY OF CRESTVIEW)

The procession will now be a motorcade rather than a walk, and the ceremony will be a drive-in event in Spanish Trail Park, such as the family movie drive-ins held during the past year.

Viewers are encouraged to socially distance and wear masks for health safety as they watch the procession drive up Wilson Street, down Main Street, then up Industrial Drive to the Stilwell Boulevard park entrance.

Residents and community organizations that wish to participate in the vehicle procession may begin lining up at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, 603 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 for the 12:30 p.m. motorcade start. The ceremony in Spanish Trail Park begins at 1 p.m. with audio broadcast on car radios.

The ceremony will include remarks from community leaders and clergy.

“Dr. King’s work touches every American,” Mayor Whitten said. “We hope everyone in our community can join us Saturday as we observe his legacy.”

