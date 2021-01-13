Advertisement

CVB authorized to pursue the Paycheck Protection Program

By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Tourist Development Council and The Panama City Beach Convention and Visitor Bureau held a combined meeting on Tuesday morning at Panama City Beach City Hall.

At the meeting, the CVB gave the authorization to pursue the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Congress passed this loan last month and for the first time, destination marketing organizations can apply for the funding.

”Being able to participate in the PPP is important for all of us and to take advantage of those tools that Congress and the Administration are making available to keep people employed and to keep the country moving forward,” Bay County TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said.

Rowe adds that the budget this year over last year was cut by a third and so this additional funding is needed.

