CVB says tourist development tax collection numbers are up

By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Tourist Development Council and the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau had a combined board meeting on Tuesday.

At the meeting, tourist development tax collection numbers for last year were discussed. Last November, Bay County was up 32% compared to November of 2019.

Bay County TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe believes the numbers for December will see an increase as well due to the holidays. Rowe also believes numbers will be lower for the month of January since many people are staying home and business is a bit slower.

”And hopefully as we get into the spring people will come back to the beach and just enjoy themselves, our marketing efforts have not changed, we are really focused on how do we get people to come and socially distance and to beach responsibly,” Rowe said.

Rowe believes that by spring, people will start coming back to the beach like they were last summer when they saw record-breaking numbers.

