Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

They said his win comes from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION scratch-off game. Officials said the game offers six, $15 million, top prizes and 24 $1 million prizes. They add, the game’s overall odds of winning are one in 2.60.

We’re told Brake chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Brake said this win will be life-changing. “I plan to give back to my community which has helped me through so much,” he told lottery officials. “I want to donate some of my winnings to my church to help others in need.”

Officials said the winning ticket was purchased from AMI 69 Food Mart, located at 213 South Highway 71 in Wewahitchka. They said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.