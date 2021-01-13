Advertisement

More apartments coming to Panama City

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More apartments are coming to Panama City

The city is moving forward with the 700-apartment development north of town.

Right now the city is calling it the “Nehi Road Apartments,” as it will be built off Nehi Road.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the development has been in the works since a month or two after Hurricane Michael.

He also said the complex will set the tone for even more development in the northern area.

”Why is it important? You know Tyndall is going to be expanding and a lot of the housing at Tyndall was destroyed. This is a straight shot to get over to Tyndall. It provides additional housing for residents that are already here in Panama City,” Mayor Brudnicki said.

He also said construction could start any day now. There is no set end date when the complex will be done.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies were called to investigate the incident, which led to Arnold...
Political tensions hit close to home with a man taking his frustrations into the headquarters of One Bay County political party
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
According to Zach Gilmore, the Director of Business Development at Jackson County Economic...
Amazon to open a facility in Jackson County
The former City of Fort Walton Beach Finance Director has pled "no contest" to felony charges...
Former city finance director charged in money laundering investigation
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

A confederate flag and monument are in front of the Walton County Courthouse.
Confederate flag in front of courthouse discussed in Walton County Commission meeting
Officials and organizers agreed to postpone the St. Andrews Mardi Gras Celebration to May 21-23.
Bay County Mardi Gras celebrations canceled and postponed
Tourism tax numbers are up
CVB says tourist development tax collection numbers are up
The Bay County Tourist Development Council and the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors...
Tourism Council Meeting
According to a press release by St. Joe Company, land has been sold in Panama City for a new...
Land sold in Panama City for new Coca-Cola distribution facility