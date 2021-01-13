More apartments coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More apartments are coming to Panama City

The city is moving forward with the 700-apartment development north of town.

Right now the city is calling it the “Nehi Road Apartments,” as it will be built off Nehi Road.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the development has been in the works since a month or two after Hurricane Michael.

He also said the complex will set the tone for even more development in the northern area.

”Why is it important? You know Tyndall is going to be expanding and a lot of the housing at Tyndall was destroyed. This is a straight shot to get over to Tyndall. It provides additional housing for residents that are already here in Panama City,” Mayor Brudnicki said.

He also said construction could start any day now. There is no set end date when the complex will be done.

