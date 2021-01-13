Advertisement

Moylan Road in Panama City Beach to close for repairs

Bay County officials say Moylan Road will close Friday at 7 a.m. and remain closed through...
Bay County officials say Moylan Road will close Friday at 7 a.m. and remain closed through Monday at 5 p.m.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A busy road connecting Front Beach Road and Back Beach Road in Panama City will be closed for a few days for repairs.

Bay County officials say Moylan Road will close Friday at 7 a.m. and remain closed through Monday at 5 p.m. Crews will be working on roadway repairs in connection with an intersection improvement project.

Officials say there will be road closure and detour signs posted to guide traffic around the worksite.

Moylan Road will be closed over the weekend for road work.
Moylan Road will be closed over the weekend for road work.

