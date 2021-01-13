Roadwork to close 26th Street in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials say 26th Street, which is between Jenks Avenue and Highway 77, will be closed to thru traffic this weekend while it is repaired.

Officials say the road will close Friday at 7 p.m. and remain closed through Monday at 3 p.m. They say this road repair is part of the Jenks Avenue widening project.

Road closure and detour signage will direct drivers around the worksite via Baldwin Road and Mosley Drive.

26th Street between Jenks Avenue and Highway 77 will be closed over the weekend. (Bay County)

