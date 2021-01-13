Advertisement

Sale of alcohol at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex was approved at the CVB and TDC board meeting

By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Visitors to the Panama City Beach Sports Complex will soon be able to enjoy a cold one while watching a ball game.

During the Bay County Tourist Development Council and Panama City Beach and Visitor Bureau Board meeting Tuesday, the sale of alcohol at the Sports Complex was approved.

General Manager of the sports complex Jamie Cox said once the right documentation is acquired he is hoping the complex can start offering alcoholic beverages by spring.

He said if everything gets finalized the sports complex already has a few events lined up where they can start the process.

”We are happy it was finally approved, we are working with a third-party vendor that is very experienced in handling alcohol sales at sports facilities, it is actually a group that I have worked with in the past they do a great job, I think this is something that is only going to enhance the atmosphere of the ballpark,” PCB Sports Complex General Manager Jamie Cox said.

Cox added he wants to make sure that the environment of the sports complex is always a fun and safe one, whether alcohol is sold or not.

