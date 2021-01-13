Trent Forrest uses skills he learned at Florida State to adapt in his NBA debut

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chipley and Florida State alum Trent Forrest is enjoying life in professional basketball, that much is clear!

Trent made his NBA debut last January 5th in a loss at Brooklyn, getting in for just a few minutes late in that loss to the nets, scoring two points from the free throw line. .

That the next progression in his basketball career. After helping to raise the FSU program to another level, Forrest signed a free agent deal with the Utah Jazz, getting what’s called a two-way contract, that allows him to play on both the Jazz and its G-League team, which is also in Salt Lake.

This season he has been bouncing between the two rosters. Last week, he was with the parent club and made his debut in a loss at Brooklyn. Forrest got an assist and his first two NBA points from the free throw line. I caught up with Forrest via Zoom earlier this week, he spoke to me from the team hotel in Cleveland, after practice that day. I asked him about what kind of nerves, what kind of butterflies he was feeling when he hit that NBA floor in a game for the first time?

“Honestly like, it wasn’t too bad. I got more nervous in college than I do now.” Trent responded. “Maybe it’s just because no fans, or something like that, I don’t know. So I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was going to be. So it wasn’t too bad, I was just ready to get out there, ready to play. So the nerves really weren’t too high, so it was a good time though.”

As for adapting to the speed of the game, and all aspects of NBA play, well Forrest immediately gave credit to coach Leonard Hamilton and the FSU coaching staff for helping to prepare him for the next level.

“The coaches at Florida State they do a good job of preparing you for for the NBA and the system that they run, they’re so similar to how the NBA is played today,” said Forrest. “So it wasn’t too much of a difference, just little concepts here and there that you’ve got to kind of learn that’s different from college. Things like, in the NBA you can’t sit in the paint for three seconds on defense, because at Florida State we were sitting in there all the time. So just little things like that, is basically things I have to learn. So I would say that’s really about it.”

As for what he likes most about being a professional basketball player, other than the obvious aspect of getting paid good money to play the game now, Trent said this.

“Just traveling, getting to see the different cities. And then you don’t have to do (any) schoolwork. It’s literally, you get up, breakfast, eat, play basketball, work out, and then we get to go back home. You don’t have to worry about any schoolwork, or anything like that. So I mean, you go in, you do your job and go home. I would say that’s probably the best part about it.”

Trent and the Jazz unable to play the team’s scheduled game at Washington Wednesday night because of COVID issues within the Wizards. So they are back in Salt Lake now looking ahead to a home game with the Hawks Friday. We’ll keep you up to date on Trent’s progress this season.

