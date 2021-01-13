Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Patchy fog will develop tonight w/some sun returning Wednesday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clouds and cold weather have been very slow to erode over the panhandle. Those clouds will break up some tonight, but it will allow for some patchy fog to develop. Lows will drop into the mid 30s inland w/temps near 40 at the coast. We will see mainly high level clouds Wednesday w/highs in the mid 50s. While clouds will linger it should be filtered sunshine. Temps by Thursday morning will drop to near freezing inland w/upper 30s at the coast. Frost could be an issue Thursday morning. Small rain chances return Friday before cool and sunny weather returns this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

