Update: Another arrest made in alleged child abuse investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - UPDATE: January 12, 2021 (6:30pm)

Panama City Beach Police say another arrest has been made in an alleged child abuse investigation.

Officials say 25-year-old Skylir Marie Brown, of Tallahassee, was arrested and charged with three counts of Child Neglect after investigators learned Brown lived with Kevin Jean and three children while they were living in Florida’s capital city. The report says she lived with them until they moved back to Bay County in October 2020.

Police say Jean continued abusing the children until he was arrested January 6.

We’ve also learned Panama City Beach Police arrested him after learning Jean had an active warrant out of Leon County for Grand Theft. Officers say he was also charged with failing to register as a convicted felon.

Brown was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility to await extradition back to Bay County.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kevin Otto Jean, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of sexual battery on a child 11 years old or younger.

According to the arrest affidavit, Panama City Beach police arrested Jean last Thursday. The report says Jean assaulted three children on Jan. 5 at the Days Inn on Front Beach Road.

The report reads, “The defendant willfully tortured, maliciously punished the children.”

Investigators say the assault caused “great bodily harm” and “permanent disfigurement.” They also say Jean punched, bit, and burned the victims.

According to the report, Jean allegedly cut and burned the children’s faces, hands, and genitalia areas. All three victims were admitted to a local hospital.

Investigators say the children told a Florida Department of Children and Families employee and Child Protective Team employees, “Dredd did this to us, he burned us.”

Dredd is identified as Kevin Otto Jean.

Bond is set at $5 million.

