Advertisement

Update: Another arrest made in alleged child abuse investigation

Kevin Otto Jean (AKA Dredd) along with Skylir Brown were recently arrested and charged in an...
Kevin Otto Jean (AKA Dredd) along with Skylir Brown were recently arrested and charged in an alleged child abuse investigation.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - UPDATE: January 12, 2021 (6:30pm)

Panama City Beach Police say another arrest has been made in an alleged child abuse investigation.

Officials say 25-year-old Skylir Marie Brown, of Tallahassee, was arrested and charged with three counts of Child Neglect after investigators learned Brown lived with Kevin Jean and three children while they were living in Florida’s capital city. The report says she lived with them until they moved back to Bay County in October 2020.

Police say Jean continued abusing the children until he was arrested January 6.

We’ve also learned Panama City Beach Police arrested him after learning Jean had an active warrant out of Leon County for Grand Theft. Officers say he was also charged with failing to register as a convicted felon.

Brown was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility to await extradition back to Bay County.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kevin Otto Jean, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of sexual battery on a child 11 years old or younger.

According to the arrest affidavit, Panama City Beach police arrested Jean last Thursday. The report says Jean assaulted three children on Jan. 5 at the Days Inn on Front Beach Road.

The report reads, “The defendant willfully tortured, maliciously punished the children.”

Investigators say the assault caused “great bodily harm” and “permanent disfigurement.” They also say Jean punched, bit, and burned the victims.

According to the report, Jean allegedly cut and burned the children’s faces, hands, and genitalia areas. All three victims were admitted to a local hospital.

Investigators say the children told a Florida Department of Children and Families employee and Child Protective Team employees, “Dredd did this to us, he burned us.”

Dredd is identified as Kevin Otto Jean.

Bond is set at $5 million.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies were called to investigate the incident, which led to Arnold...
Political tensions hit close to home with a man taking his frustrations into the headquarters of One Bay County political party
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
According to Zach Gilmore, the Director of Business Development at Jackson County Economic...
Amazon to open a facility in Jackson County
The former City of Fort Walton Beach Finance Director has pled "no contest" to felony charges...
Former city finance director charged in money laundering investigation
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

A confederate flag and monument are in front of the Walton County Courthouse.
Confederate flag in front of courthouse discussed in Walton County Commission meeting
Officials and organizers agreed to postpone the St. Andrews Mardi Gras Celebration to May 21-23.
Bay County Mardi Gras celebrations canceled and postponed
Tourism tax numbers are up
CVB says tourist development tax collection numbers are up
The Bay County Tourist Development Council and the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors...
Tourism Council Meeting
According to a press release by St. Joe Company, land has been sold in Panama City for a new...
Land sold in Panama City for new Coca-Cola distribution facility