Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Unfortunately, it’s another cloudy start to our day as was expected. But the good news is today there’s a much better chance at seeing some afternoon sunshine finally show up!

Underneath the clouds this morning temperatures are still chilly out the door. We’ll want to dress warm for the upper 30s to low 40s across the Panhandle for the Morning Commute.

As the clouds gradually start to break up and shift out east over NWFL, we’ll slowly see more and more sunrays return to our skies today. Due to the abundance of clouds this morning and even with some sunshine this afternoon, we only warm into the mid 50s.

High pressure is building in for tonight and tomorrow and that should help to keep our skies clearer through that period. However, with mostly clear skies tonight we’ll watch temperatures get quite cold! Tonight’s lows are likely to reach the freezing point in many spots across I-10 to the mid 30s down along the coast to start off Thursday morning. Sunshine helps warm us up a bit quicker into the day on Thursday and will in turn lead toward a more seasonal high tomorrow afternoon in the low 60s.

Just as soon as we can clear out our skies another cold front is on approach for Friday with our next rain chance looking scattered across the Panhandle, and maybe just for those along as east of Hwy231.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies in the morning gradually give way to some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs today only reach the low to mid 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast features more sunshine into Thursday with a cold morning in the 30s, but more seasonal afternoon in the low 60s.

