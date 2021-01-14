Advertisement

Amazon last-mile delivery facility coming to Jackson County

By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Amazon last-mile delivery facility is coming to Marianna.

That, according to a statement from the Jackson County Economic Development Committee. Locals and officials tell us they are looking forward to what this will do for the area.

“It is not always the easiest area to find jobs, and does not have a lot of opportunities right now as it sits so I am excited to see more opportunities come in,” Jackson County resident Grace Daffin said.

“We look to this as a catalyst so to speak to drive us forward with some other distribution opportunities,” Jackson County Economic Development Committee Chairman Darwin Gilmore said.

Grace Daffin said this will help local businesses as well.

“We are super excited about it, we can get our supplies faster through Amazon... hopefully in the years to come economically it can provide more jobs and just help the area grow a little bit more,” Daffin said.

Jackson County is the only county in Florida that borders both Alabama and Georgia.

Jackson County Economic Development Committee Chairman Darwin Gilmore said that makes this area the perfect spot for the facility.

“Once other people see and hear and understand that we are by virtue of nature a hub for logistics and warehousing for these kinds of distribution organizations I do think it will attract others folks,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore added he cannot wait to see where the area will be in the next few years after the facility opens.

