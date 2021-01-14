Chipola prepares for season opener and tough early season stretch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola men’s basketball team is now within a week of the season opener, with that home game, against Manatee-Sarasota, set for Wednesday the 20th. New head coach Donnie Tyndall and his team have been back at practice the past few days, following the long holiday break, and the coach says they are all very happy to have a game to point to on the calendar.

“Well as you can imagine, it was a long fall.” coach Tyndall told me via Zoom Wednesday. “These guys are used to playing in early November. And when you’re grinding, conditioning and individual workouts, long practices for basically four and a half, five months. They’re ready to play. So they came back refreshed and rejuvenated. I think these young guys are really, really looking forward to finally being able to play somebody other than themselves.”

And the team isn’t just looking at the opener against Manatee, it is eyeing a tough early season stretch of non-conference games before starting league play in early Februay.

“I thought I left the NBA last spring or summer and here we are playing six games in 11 days.” coach Tyndall, who this time last year was coaching in the G-League. “So not only are you going to have to be ready to go physically, playing that many games in that short of a time period. But you’re gonna have to be really locked in in the film room, and be able to get the film room to the floor. Because there’s not gonna be a lot of practice time, we literally play six games in 11 nights.”

Following those 6 games between January 20th and the 30th, Chipola will open up Panhandle Conference play at Gulf Coast February 3rd.

