First steps in rebuilding Greenwood Supermarket

GREENWOOD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a memorable day for people of the small town of Greenwood. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning for the beloved Greenwood Supermarket. Mother and daughter co-owners Gina and Christine Smith said the rebuilding of their mom and pop store has been a long time coming.

“All the words that we get is that everybody is so excited, they just can’t hardly wait for it to get here. We’ve been here since ’94 and now since ’18 they haven’t had a grocery store,” Christine said.

Not only did the beloved Greenwood Supermarket get damaged in Hurricane Michael, but a chemical reaction fire a month later gutted the building and that left locals without a grocery store for miles.

The owners and loyal locals gathered to take a step in the right direction and a dig into the future. M&W Construction General Contractor Rex Wimberly said this will bring additional jobs to the town and keep the money circulating in their economy.

“We’re working with people that we’ve known for a long time and we’re doing something to help them and also help the town of Greenwood,” said Wimberly.

The Smiths said their hope for the future of their store is to provide fresh food for the community for many years to come.

“It should’ve happened two years ago, we’ve been fighting for it,” Gina said.

“Yeah, it should’ve happened sooner, but now that it has we’re just like everyone else. Excited and kind of have mixed emotions. You know, a big adventure,” Christine said.

But for locals, they say just to have their grocery store back means the world. Wimberly said this new store will be 1,500 square feet bigger than the old store, with more parking and a larger deli. He describes it as cleaner, neater and newer and will take about nine months to complete.

